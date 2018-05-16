Kingsmill 5050 No Bits Multiseed 750g
New
- Energy428kJ 101kcal5%
- Fat1.5g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.3g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1147 kJ / 270 kcal
Product Description
- Soft White Bread Made with 50% Wholemeal Wheat Flour (29% of The Baked Loaf) and A Blend of Finely Milled Seeds and Grains
- Prefer Crunchy Bits…? Try Kingsmill 50/50 Multi-Seed
- 45% of your daily wholegrain in 2 slices*
- *based on US Dietary Guidelines of 48g of whole grain a day
- A seeded bread but with no bits AND the extra benefit of wholegrain from a 50/50 base. This clever loaf is baked with finely milled sunflower, oat and linseeds for a soft and smooth slice, offering all the benefits of seeded bread but with none of the bits!
- Made with 50% white flour and 50% wholemeal flour for hidden wholegrain. 45% of your daily whole grain in two slices. A source of fibre and protein.
- Kingsmill…Loaf's Good
- ® "Kingsmill' and '50/50" are Registered Trade Marks of ABF Grain Products Ltd.
- Please Recycle Me
- Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't Recycle at home
- Source of fibre
- Source of protein
- With Finely Milled Seeds so there are No Bits
- Finely Milled Sunflower Seed, Oat and Linseed
- 45% daily wholegrain in 2 slices
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Halal
- Kosher - SKA
- Pack size: 750G
- Source of Protein
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (29%) (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (29%), Water, Mixed Milled Seeds and Grains (8%) (Sunflower Seed Flour, Millet Flour, Golden Linseed Flour, Oat Flour), Wheat Protein, Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Vinegar, Emulsifier: E472e, Sustainable Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), With 31% Wholegrain (Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Millet Flour)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients listed in bold.
Storage
For best before see bag closure. Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions life may be reduced.Suitable for Home Freezing: Want to save some for later? Check bag is sealed and then pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for 3 months. Did you know, you can also toast slices straight from the freezer?
Number of uses
This pack typically contains 20 slices (including crusts)
Name and address
- Allied Bakeries,
- Vanwall Road,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 4UF.
- Or
- Allied Bakeries Ireland,
Return to
- Something to Tell Us?
- Tweet us @KingsmillCare or call our Customer Care team for free from anywhere in the UK on 0800 197 0110 (9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday). For I.E. call 1800 928 110. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- You'll Find Us Online at www.kingsmillbakery.co.uk
- Or Follow Us on Facebook! @Kingsmill
- You can find us at
- Allied Bakeries,
- Vanwall Road,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 4UF.
- Or
- Allied Bakeries Ireland,
- Orby Link,
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice
|% RI† Per slice
|Energy
|1147 kJ / 270 kcal
|428 kJ / 101 kcal
|5%
|Fat
|3.9 g
|1.5 g
|2%
|of which: saturates
|0.6 g
|0.2 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|42.6 g
|16.0 g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|3.6 g
|1.4 g
|2%
|Fibre
|5.0 g
|1.9 g
|Protein
|13.3 g
|5.0 g
|10%
|Salt
|0.90 g
|0.34 g
|6%
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|†RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|This pack typically contains 20 slices (including crusts)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021