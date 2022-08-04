Just Love Food Vegan Chocolate Birthday Cake

100s & 1000s Everywhere
Having had the Just Love Vegan Choc Orange cake, I chose this as a birthday cake. The sides a covered in chocolate 100s & 1000s - a lot of which fell off during cutting ! , so get ready to sweep up. I was impressed, I found it more moist than the choc orange cake with a nice topping & butter choc ready middle. Worth a try of vegan or a non dairy eater.
DRY SO VERY DRY EVEN WITH ICECREAM
Dry and way to rich, gave me a 2 day migraine after just 1 slice, both my mom and my sister could only stomach 1 slice each the rest was binned.
it was okay just did'nt seem very moist, but if you put a bit of cream with it then it made it better.
Perfect company for best cakes.
Good quality, delicious cake. Kids loved it including fussy eaters! With serious allergies highlighted last few years, this is the perfect brand of cake to take in schools with nut free policy and free from other things that people can get poorly from. It's quality, excellent value and yummy. Respect for this Company and what it's all about. Perfect.