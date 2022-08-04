We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Just Love Food Vegan Chocolate Birthday Cake

3.2(4)Write a review
Just Love Food Vegan Chocolate Birthday Cake

This product is available for delivery or collection until 04/09/2022

£8.00
£8.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection until 04/09/2022

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Sponge Cake, Filled and Covered with Chocolate Flavoured Frosting. Decorated with Sugar Strands, Edible Lustred Dark Chocolate Drops and Icing Decorations.
  • To keep up to date with our brand and other products in the range you can find us on social media.
  • Lovingly created with you in mind
  • Chocolate sponge cake filled and covered with a rich chocolate frosting, hand finished with sugar strands, edible lustred dark chocolate drops and soft icing decorations.
  • Our commitment
  • At Just Love Food company, we want to give you reassurance that we understand the importance of safe allergy management. We guarantee complete clarity on all the declared allergens and we have extensive procedures in place to make these claims. If you'd like to know more, please get in touch.
  • Our promise
  • As the owner of Just Love Food Company, I know the importance of getting this right - two of my three children have a nut allergy...
  • I also know the importance of great tasting cake!
  • This is a great tasting cake And is also Nut Safe.
  • Lovingly created with you in mind.
  • Mike Woods
  • Our values
  • Accuracy, knowledge, creativity, integrity, community & staff development, collaboration
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil - Mixed, 9-0485-14-100-00
  • Lovingly created with you in mind
  • Milk and Egg, Free
  • Made in a tree nut free & peanut free factory
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Palm), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soya Protein [Water, Hulled Soya Beans, Acidity Regulators (Dipotassium Phosphate, Monopotassium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum)], Cocoa Powder, Water, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Sugar Strands [Sugar, Fruit & Vegetable Extracts (Spirulina, Carrot, Safflower), Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Glucose Syrup, Water, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)], Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)], Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Methylcellulose, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Mono Calcium Phosphate), Vinegar, Corn Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Antioxidants (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Chocolate contains 60% Cocoa Solids

Allergy Information

  • Due to manufacturing methods during production this product may contain traces of Soya. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Place cake onto a flat surface and with a serrated knife cut using a sawing action. Make sure you clean the blade between slices.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Recyclable Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Just Love Foods Company,
  • Unit 6 Oakdale Court,
  • Bryn Brithdir,
  • Oakdale Business Park,
  • Blackwood,
  • NP12 4AD.

Return to

  • Just Love Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this cake at its very best. If you are not completely satisfied, please retain this box and proof of purchase. Please contact our customer care manager at the address below or visit our website www.justlovefoodcompany.com.
  • Just Love Foods Company,
  • Unit 6 Oakdale Court,
  • Bryn Brithdir,
  • Oakdale Business Park,
  • Blackwood,
  • NP12 4AD.
  • Seerys HeatherfieId Ltd,
  • 2-4 Barrowside Business Park,
  • Graiguecullen,
  • Carlow,

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 59g slice% adult RI per sliceAdult RI
Energy kJ181910738,400
Energy kcal435k257k13%2,000
Fat21.7g12.8g18%70g
- of which saturates8g4.7g23%20g
Carbohydrate54.4g32.2g13%260g
- of which sugars38.3g22.6g25%90g
Protein3.7g2.2g4%50g
Salt0.39g0.2g3%6g
RI = Reference intakes of an average adult (8400kJ / 2,000kcal)----
Serves 12----
View all Birthday & Celebration Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

100s & 1000s Everywhere

4 stars

Having had the Just Love Vegan Choc Orange cake, I chose this as a birthday cake. The sides a covered in chocolate 100s & 1000s - a lot of which fell off during cutting ! , so get ready to sweep up. I was impressed, I found it more moist than the choc orange cake with a nice topping & butter choc ready middle. Worth a try of vegan or a non dairy eater.

DRY SO VERY DRY EVEN WITH ICECREAM

1 stars

Dry and way to rich, gave me a 2 day migraine after just 1 slice, both my mom and my sister could only stomach 1 slice each the rest was binned.

it was okay just did'nt seem very moist, but if yo

3 stars

it was okay just did'nt seem very moist, but if you put a bit of cream with it then it made it better.

Perfect company for best cakes.

5 stars

Good quality, delicious cake. Kids loved it including fussy eaters! With serious allergies highlighted last few years, this is the perfect brand of cake to take in schools with nut free policy and free from other things that people can get poorly from. It's quality, excellent value and yummy. Respect for this Company and what it's all about. Perfect.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here