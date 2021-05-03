We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Moroccan Style Halkidiki Olives 110G

£ 2.00
£18.19/kg

1/3 of a pot (37g)
  • Energy240kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 649kJ / 158kcal

Product Description

  • Halkidiki olives in a thyme infused sunflower oil, cumin, smoked paprika and rapeseed oil marinade.
  • Sharing Plates Greek Halkidiki olives dressed in smoked paprika, herbs & lemon
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Salt, Coriander, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Cumin Seed, Smoked Paprika, Rapeseed Oil, Thyme Extract, Black Pepper.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

110g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pot
Energy649kJ / 158kcal240kJ / 58kcal
Fat15.7g5.8g
Saturates2.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.4g
Sugars0.2g<0.1g
Fibre3.6g1.3g
Protein1.3g0.5g
Salt3.2g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

