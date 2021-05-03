Tesco Garlic Ciabatta 135G
- Energy553kJ 132kcal7%
- Fat6.1g9%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1627kJ / 388kcal
Product Description
- 4 Ciabatta breadsticks topped with an extra virgin olive oil (16%), garlic and parsley dressing.
- SHARING PLATES Crusty ciabatta topped with extra virgin olive oil (16%), garlic and parsley.
- Pack size: 135G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (16%), Garlic (3%), Flat Leaf Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 8-10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow colour.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow colour.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
135g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (34g)
|Energy
|1627kJ / 388kcal
|553kJ / 132kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|46.2g
|15.7g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|9.3g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
