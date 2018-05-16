We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Squeaky Bean Creamy Coronation Tart with Chicken Style Pieces 150g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Squeaky Bean Creamy Coronation Tart with Chicken Style Pieces 150g
£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Shortcrust Pastry with An Oat Drink, Chicken Style Pieces and Coronation Filling
  • Heat in 12 Mins
  • Tuck Into Tasty
  • Ready to Eat
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Oat Drink (42%) (Water, Gluten Free Oats, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken Style Pieces (18%) (Water, Vegetable Protein (Wheat, Pea), Potato Protein, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein Isolate, Pea Starch, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Smoked Yeast, Mushroom Powder), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Coronation Paste (6%) (White Wine Vinegar (contains Sulphites), Ground Spices (Cumin, Coriander, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Cayenne), Sugar, Sunflower Oil Glucose Syrup, Onion Juice Concentrate, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Water, Ground Bay), Chargrilled Red Peppers, Maize Flour, Cornflour, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier: E472e, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid), Coriander, Parsley, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. If defrosted use within 24 hours, do not refreeze. For use by see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Place on a baking tray and heat in the centre of a preheated oven until piping hot.
200°C / 400°F/ Fan 180°C/ Gas Mark 6 12 Mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray and heat in the centre of a preheated oven until piping hot.
200°C / 400°F/ Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 25 Mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Oven Heat in 12 Mins
This tart is ready to eat but tastiest when heated. Remove all packaging. Guide only.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Suite 163,
  • 21 Botanic Avenue,
  • Belfast,
  • BT7 1JJ,
  • NI.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100G
Energy1098kJ / 262kcal
Fat12.0g
Of which Saturates3.9g
Carbohydrates29.5g
Of which Sugars5.1g
Fibre1.6g
Protein8.2g
Salt0.73g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here