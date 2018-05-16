Squeaky Bean Creamy Coronation Tart with Chicken Style Pieces 150g

Product Description
- Shortcrust Pastry with An Oat Drink, Chicken Style Pieces and Coronation Filling
- Heat in 12 Mins
- Tuck Into Tasty
- Ready to Eat
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Oat Drink (42%) (Water, Gluten Free Oats, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken Style Pieces (18%) (Water, Vegetable Protein (Wheat, Pea), Potato Protein, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein Isolate, Pea Starch, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Smoked Yeast, Mushroom Powder), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Coronation Paste (6%) (White Wine Vinegar (contains Sulphites), Ground Spices (Cumin, Coriander, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Cayenne), Sugar, Sunflower Oil Glucose Syrup, Onion Juice Concentrate, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Water, Ground Bay), Chargrilled Red Peppers, Maize Flour, Cornflour, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier: E472e, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid), Coriander, Parsley, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Salt
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. If defrosted use within 24 hours, do not refreeze. For use by see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Place on a baking tray and heat in the centre of a preheated oven until piping hot.
200°C / 400°F/ Fan 180°C/ Gas Mark 6 12 Mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray and heat in the centre of a preheated oven until piping hot.
200°C / 400°F/ Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 25 Mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Oven Heat in 12 Mins
This tart is ready to eat but tastiest when heated. Remove all packaging. Guide only.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- UK.
Return to
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- UK.
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Suite 163,
- 21 Botanic Avenue,
- Belfast,
- BT7 1JJ,
- NI.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100G
|Energy
|1098kJ / 262kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|Of which Saturates
|3.9g
|Carbohydrates
|29.5g
|Of which Sugars
|5.1g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|Protein
|8.2g
|Salt
|0.73g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021