Wicked Kitchen Margherita Pizza with Sourdough 282g

- Energy2804kJ 668kcal33%
- Fat26.7g38%
- Saturates7.6g38%
- Sugars10.5g12%
- Salt3.0g50%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1039kJ / 248kcal
Product Description
- Seeded base with sourdough, topped with tomato and basil sauce, semi dried tomato and coconut oil alternative to mozzarella cheese with a sachet of basil dressing.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we’re Derek & Chad. We’re chefs and brother who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create in bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We’re proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED.
- Wood Fired base with sourdough, topped with Nana's red sauce, marinated tomato, coconut oil alternative to mozzarella cheese and fresh vegan pesto drizzle.
- Pack size: 282G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Coconut Oil Alternative to Mozzarella Cheese (15%) [Water, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Sea Salt, Flavourings, Olive Leaf Extract, Colour (Carotenes)], Semi Dried Tomato, Tomato (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Basil Dressing (5%) [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Basil, Spinach, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Mint, White Wine Vinegar, Pumpkin Seed, Garlic Purée, Salt, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper], Water, Semolina (Wheat), Tomato Paste, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Linseed, Poppy Seed, Garlic Purée, Oregano, Thyme, Yeast, Basil, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Black Pepper, Garlic.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 11 mins Keep basil dressing sachet on the side. Place pizza directly onto the oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven with a baking tray on the shelf below. To prepare the basil dressing, place sachet in a cup of boiling water for one minute. Open the sachet and drizzle over the pizza after cooking.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Keep basil dressing sachet on the side. Place pizza directly onto the oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven with a baking tray on the shelf below. To prepare the basil dressing, place sachet in a cup of boiling water for one minute. Open the sachet and drizzle over the pizza after cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Sachet. Don't Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (270g**)
|Energy
|1039kJ / 248kcal
|2804kJ / 668kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|26.7g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|32.9g
|88.8g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|10.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|4.9g
|Protein
|5.8g
|15.7g
|Salt
|1.1g
|3.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 282g typically weighs 270g.
|-
|-
