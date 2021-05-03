Tesco Patatas Bravas 250G
- Energy896kJ 214kcal11%
- Fat11.1g16%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars4.1g5%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 717kJ / 171kcal
Product Description
- Potatoes in a seasoned coating with a sachet of tomato and chilli sauce and a sachet of garlic aioli.
- Diced potatoes tumbled in paprika with a parsley oil. One sachet contains a mildly spiced Tomato Bravas sauce the other has a cooling Aioli dressing. The potatoes have been part cooked and tumbled to help go crispy. Once cooked the potatoes are mixed with the Bravas sauce, the Aioli is drizzled over the top for a perfect side of plate. Try this dish along side other small Spanish dishes for a Tapas inspired meal.
- Sharing Plates In a smoked chilli and tomato sauce, topped with garlic aioli
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (73%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Maize Flour, Olive Oil, Red Onion, Paprika, Dried Potato [Potato, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sea Salt, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Chilli Flakes, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Parsley, White Sugar, Rice Flour, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Lemon Juice, Brown Sugar, Red Chilli, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Powder, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Mustard Seed, Smoked Paprika.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/200°C Fan/Gas 7 15-20 mins Remove sleeve and film lid and set sachets aside. Place the foil tray on a baking tray. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. When cooked tumble the potatoes in the Bravas sauce, drizzle over the garlic aioli. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (125g)
|Energy
|717kJ / 171kcal
|896kJ / 214kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|11.1g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|20.0g
|25.0g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.6g
|Protein
|2.3g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
