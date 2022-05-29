We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Apple Mango, Strawberry & Raspberry 220G

2(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Apple Mango, Strawberry & Raspberry 220G
£ 2.25
£10.23/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
237kJ
56kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.3g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 215kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • Apple, mango, strawberries and raspberries.
  • The mango and berries bring a fragrant, intense sweetness, balanced with sharpness.
  • Sweet & Juicy
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple, Mango, Strawberry, Raspberry.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove mango stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (110g)
Energy215kJ / 51kcal237kJ / 56kcal
Fat0.4g0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.3g11.3g
Sugars10.2g11.3g
Fibre1.6g1.8g
Protein0.7g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Mushy raspberries

3 stars

The apple mango and strawberries were fine but the raspberries were just a mushy mess and dyed everything red so to did not look appealing would not buy again

Not impressed

1 stars

Strawberries turning brown, at least the 1 and a half I received in the tub. Had a delivery last night and when I checked the date the have to be eaten today. Definitely not impressed with this product, especially the date. Won’t buy again.

Too much apple.

2 stars

Totally out of proportion and so very poor value for the money. 17 slices of apple 3 raspberries 4 halves of strawberry 3 chunks of raspberry Don't get me wrong, the fruit was fresh and nice, but being well over 50% apple it represented very poor value.

Total disappointment for a captive audience

2 stars

Sent as a substitute for the berry medley, to a long time customer who is disabled and on soft prepared easy snacks, three quarters of an apple too hard to chew which could have been bought for around 25p, 3 small strawberries, 2 raspberries which were mushy, 3 large chunks of rock hard mango. Rather a disappointing expense to have ended up in the bin.

