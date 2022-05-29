Tesco Apple Mango, Strawberry & Raspberry 220G

Mushy raspberries
The apple mango and strawberries were fine but the raspberries were just a mushy mess and dyed everything red so to did not look appealing would not buy again
Not impressed
Strawberries turning brown, at least the 1 and a half I received in the tub. Had a delivery last night and when I checked the date the have to be eaten today. Definitely not impressed with this product, especially the date. Won’t buy again.
Too much apple.
Totally out of proportion and so very poor value for the money. 17 slices of apple 3 raspberries 4 halves of strawberry 3 chunks of raspberry Don't get me wrong, the fruit was fresh and nice, but being well over 50% apple it represented very poor value.
Total disappointment for a captive audience
Sent as a substitute for the berry medley, to a long time customer who is disabled and on soft prepared easy snacks, three quarters of an apple too hard to chew which could have been bought for around 25p, 3 small strawberries, 2 raspberries which were mushy, 3 large chunks of rock hard mango. Rather a disappointing expense to have ended up in the bin.