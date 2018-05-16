Tesco Finest 2 Caramel Latte Pots 200g

- Energy1566kJ 376kcal19%
- Fat24.9g36%
- Saturates11.7g59%
- Sugars26.3g29%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1566kJ / 376kcal
Product Description
- Caramel sauce layered with a caramel and coffee mousse and white chocolate sauce, topped with fat reduced cocoa powder and Belgian dark chocolate shavings.
- Layers of smooth caramel sauce and coffee mousse topped with a layer of Belgian white chocolate and hand decorated with Belgian dark chocolate shavings.
- Smooth caramel sauce layered with coffee mousse and topped with Belgian white chocolate.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Caramel Sauce (26%) [Sugar, Water, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar, Milk Sugar], Belgian White Chocolate (15%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whipping Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Maltodextrin, Dried Skimmed Milk, Water, Butteroil (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Belgian Dark Chocolate Shavings [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Coffee (0.9%), Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e (2x100g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (100g)
|Energy
|1566kJ / 376kcal
|1566kJ / 376kcal
|Fat
|24.9g
|24.9g
|Saturates
|11.7g
|11.7g
|Carbohydrate
|32.9g
|32.9g
|Sugars
|26.3g
|26.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.7g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021