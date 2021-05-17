Tesco Fire Pit Bbq Cauliflower Wing Bites 350G
Product Description
- Cauliflower with a zesty barbecue dressing and a parsley crumb.
- American BBQ inspired Cauliflower florets with a sweet smoky flavour. A convenient side or starter for vegetarians or meat eaters alike. This is cooked in the oven but can be finished on the BBQ keeping it a weatherproof British summertime dish.
- BBQ Cauliflower Carefully prepared Cauliflower drizzled with BBQ sauce and a parsley crumb.
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower (77%), Zesty Barbecue Dressing (21%) [Brown Sugar, Water, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Orange Zest, Salt, Concentrated Orange Juice, Cane Molasses, Smoked Water, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Black Treacle, Cayenne Pepper, Tamarind, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Clove], Parsley Crumb [Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Yeast, Sugar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Salt, Thickener (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Maize Starch, Psyllium Husk Fibre].
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 210°C/Fan 190°C/Gas 6 1/2 25 mins. Pre-heat oven and baking tray. Place pack contents onto a pre-heated baking tray, adding the remaining sauce on top. Drizzle with 1 tbsp (15ml) of oil and place in the centre of the oven. Cook for 25 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per guidelines above then place on the barbeque for a further 5 minutes.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (119g)
|Energy
|593kJ / 141kcal
|705kJ / 168kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|18.8g
|22.3g
|Sugars
|14.0g
|16.7g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|3.0g
|Protein
|3.2g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 237g.
|-
|-
