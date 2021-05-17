We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cheesy Chips 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Cheesy Chips 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
Clubcard Price
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1364kJ 325kcal
    16%
  • Fat13.7g
    20%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 682kJ / 163kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned potatoes topped with Cheddar cheese sauce, grated mozzarella full fat soft cheese and Cheddar cheese.
  • Carefully selected potatoes that have been chipped and tumbled in a Cajun style rub. Topped with a rich and indulgent Cheddar cheese sauce with a sprinkle of Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese. With just 30 minutes in the oven, the end results are stunning. The Cheddar and Mozzarella melt into a rich golden topping. Perfect side dish to any meal. Working closely with our trusted growers across the UK, all our potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Whole Milk, West Country Vintage Cheddar (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Maize Starch, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Maize Flour, Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic, Potato Starch, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place the foil tray onto a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (200g)
Energy682kJ / 163kcal1364kJ / 325kcal
Fat6.9g13.7g
Saturates3.0g5.9g
Carbohydrate19.4g38.9g
Sugars2.9g5.8g
Fibre1.8g3.5g
Protein4.9g9.9g
Salt0.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here