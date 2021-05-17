Tesco Cheesy Chips 400G
- Energy1364kJ 325kcal16%
- Fat13.7g20%
- Saturates5.9g30%
- Sugars5.8g6%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 682kJ / 163kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned potatoes topped with Cheddar cheese sauce, grated mozzarella full fat soft cheese and Cheddar cheese.
- Carefully selected potatoes that have been chipped and tumbled in a Cajun style rub. Topped with a rich and indulgent Cheddar cheese sauce with a sprinkle of Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese. With just 30 minutes in the oven, the end results are stunning. The Cheddar and Mozzarella melt into a rich golden topping. Perfect side dish to any meal. Working closely with our trusted growers across the UK, all our potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Whole Milk, West Country Vintage Cheddar (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Maize Starch, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Maize Flour, Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic, Potato Starch, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place the foil tray onto a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (200g)
|Energy
|682kJ / 163kcal
|1364kJ / 325kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|13.7g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|19.4g
|38.9g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|3.5g
|Protein
|4.9g
|9.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021