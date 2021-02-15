Wicked Kitchen Red Velvet Brownie 416G
- Energy1491kJ 356kcal18%
- Fat15.6g22%
- Saturates7.6g38%
- Sugars29.8g33%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1491kJ / 356kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate and raspberry brownie with a chocolate and raspberry ganache and red lustred cocoa nibs.
- An indulgent chocolate brownie, topped with raspberry ganache and finished with red lustred cocoa nibs.
- Velvety chocolate brownie with rich melting raspberry ganache and red cocoa bling bling. Enjoy hot or cold
- Pack size: 416G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate and Raspberry Ganache (27%) [Water, Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Soya Lecithins), Cornflour, Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Coconut Milk [Coconut, Water], Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raspberry (6%), Dark Chocolate (4.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Colour (Beetroot Red), Red Lustred Cocoa Nibs (0.7%) [Cocoa Nib, Colour (Iron Oxide)], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins. Remove outer packaging. Place the whole brownie in its tray onto a baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 2mins 30 secs
Remove outer packaging. Place the whole brownie in its tray onto a microwaveable plate and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Preparation and Usage
This product can be eaten hot or cold.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
416g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a brownie (104g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1491kJ / 356kcal
|1434kJ / 342kcal
|Fat
|15.6g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|7.6g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|47.0g
|45.2g
|Sugars
|29.8g
|28.6g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|3.5g
|Protein
|5.2g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021