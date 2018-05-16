We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The City Kitchen Vietnamese Chicken Noodles 380g

The City Kitchen Vietnamese Chicken Noodles 380g
£ 3.50
£9.22/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2447kJ 581kcal
    29%
  • Fat16.6g
    24%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars10.8g
    12%
  • Salt2.9g
    48%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 644kJ / 153kcal

  • Chicken marinated in a blend of sweet and aromatic lemongrass, galangal and lime juice. Served with a fragrant coconut curry sauce
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice Noodles [Water, Rice Flour], Chicken Breast (13%), Water, Pak Choi, Coconut, Oat Drink [Water, Folic Acid, Iodine, Oats, Vitamin D, Rapeseed Oil, Vitamin B12, Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin, Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum)], Palm Sugar, Lime Juice, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Lemongrass, Coriander, Galangal Purée, Cornflour, Anchovy (Fish), Garlic Purée, Sugar, Red Chilli, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Tamarind Paste, Coriander Powder, Sea Salt, Lime Leaf, Shallot, Red Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Turmeric Powder, Red Pepper Flakes, Chilli Powder, Paprika Flakes, Soya Bean, Wheat, Cumin Powder, Cardamom Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heating Up:
Remove label and pierce film lid several times. Place in a microwave and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W). Stir before serving – careful, the tray will be hot.
Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (380g)
Energy644kJ / 153kcal2447kJ / 581kcal
Fat4.4g16.6g
Saturates1.5g5.7g
Carbohydrate22.4g85.1g
Sugars2.8g10.8g
Fibre0.8g3.0g
Protein5.6g21.3g
Salt0.8g2.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..













