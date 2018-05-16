The City Kitchen Vietnamese Chicken Noodles 380g

- Energy2447kJ 581kcal29%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 644kJ / 153kcal
- Chicken marinated in a blend of sweet and aromatic lemongrass, galangal and lime juice. Served with a fragrant coconut curry sauce
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice Noodles [Water, Rice Flour], Chicken Breast (13%), Water, Pak Choi, Coconut, Oat Drink [Water, Folic Acid, Iodine, Oats, Vitamin D, Rapeseed Oil, Vitamin B12, Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin, Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum)], Palm Sugar, Lime Juice, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Lemongrass, Coriander, Galangal Purée, Cornflour, Anchovy (Fish), Garlic Purée, Sugar, Red Chilli, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Tamarind Paste, Coriander Powder, Sea Salt, Lime Leaf, Shallot, Red Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Turmeric Powder, Red Pepper Flakes, Chilli Powder, Paprika Flakes, Soya Bean, Wheat, Cumin Powder, Cardamom Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heating Up:
Remove label and pierce film lid several times. Place in a microwave and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W). Stir before serving – careful, the tray will be hot.
Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.
Produce of
Made using EU chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (380g)
|Energy
|644kJ / 153kcal
|2447kJ / 581kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|16.6g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|22.4g
|85.1g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|10.8g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|3.0g
|Protein
|5.6g
|21.3g
|Salt
|0.8g
|2.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
Safety information
