Tesco Chickpea Stew 195G
- Energy683kJ 164kcal8%
- Fat8.2g12%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars3.1g3%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 697kJ / 167kcal
Product Description
- Chickpea in a seasoned tomato sauce with paprika and smoked garlic purée.
- Sharing Plates Chickpeas dressed in a rich paprika smoked tomato sauce
- Pack size: 195G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chickpea (44%), Tomato Paste, Water, Olive Oil, Red Onion, Smoked Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Chilli Purée, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Parsley, Paprika, Smoked Garlic Purée, Garlic Purée, Smoked Chilli Purée, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 10-12mins. For best results oven heat. Remove the label and film lid completely and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir through before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins /900W 2 mins
Remove label completely. Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/ 1 minute (900W).
Peel back film and stir through. Replace film and heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/ 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Remove film and stir through before serving.
Preparation and Usage
Can be eaten hot or cold.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
195g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (98g)
|Energy
|697kJ / 167kcal
|683kJ / 164kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|8.2g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|14.3g
|14.0g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|6.1g
|Protein
|5.5g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
