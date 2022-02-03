We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Smart Bar Plant Peanut Butter & Jelly 64G

£2.00
£3.13/100g

Product Description

  • High Protein Plant Bar coated in dairy free chocolate with sweeteners.
  • Use as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • High Protein
  • Low Sugar
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 64G
Information

Ingredients

Protein Blend [Soya Protein Isolate, Pea Protein Isolate, Pumpkin Seed Protein], Dark Chocolate Alternative Coating with Sweetener [Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Xylitol), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)], Sweetener (Maltitol), Soya Protein Nuggets [Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Malt Extract (Gluten), Salt], Caramel Layer [Sweetener (Maltitol), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerin), Coconut Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Thickener (Gum Acacia), Beetroot Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acidifying Agent (Citric Acid), Himalayan Salt], Peanut Paste, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerin), Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Green Tea Extract, Himalayan Salt, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), 25% Dark Chocolate Coating with Sweetener

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.

Name and address

Return to

  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • 35 Churchill Way,
  • Nelson,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB9 6RT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

64g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100gPer 64g Bar
Energy1656kJ / 401kcal1060kJ / 257kcal
Fat20g13g
- Of Which Saturates10g7g
Carbohydrate33g21g
- Of Which Sugars0.8g0.5g
- Of Which Polyols26g17g
Protein31g20g
Salt0.3g0.2g

Safety information

Nice - Bit Pricy

4 stars

You ready get the fruity jammy filling along with the chocolate. Not cheap but nice for those looking for milk free or vegan occasional treat.

