Smart Bar Plant Peanut Butter & Jelly 64G

Nice - Bit Pricy
You ready get the fruity jammy filling along with the chocolate. Not cheap but nice for those looking for milk free or vegan occasional treat.
Protein Blend [Soya Protein Isolate, Pea Protein Isolate, Pumpkin Seed Protein], Dark Chocolate Alternative Coating with Sweetener [Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Xylitol), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)], Sweetener (Maltitol), Soya Protein Nuggets [Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Malt Extract (Gluten), Salt], Caramel Layer [Sweetener (Maltitol), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerin), Coconut Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Thickener (Gum Acacia), Beetroot Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acidifying Agent (Citric Acid), Himalayan Salt], Peanut Paste, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerin), Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Green Tea Extract, Himalayan Salt, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), 25% Dark Chocolate Coating with Sweetener
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
1 Servings
64g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g
|Per 64g Bar
|Energy
|1656kJ / 401kcal
|1060kJ / 257kcal
|Fat
|20g
|13g
|- Of Which Saturates
|10g
|7g
|Carbohydrate
|33g
|21g
|- Of Which Sugars
|0.8g
|0.5g
|- Of Which Polyols
|26g
|17g
|Protein
|31g
|20g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 4 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
You ready get the fruity jammy filling along with the chocolate. Not cheap but nice for those looking for milk free or vegan occasional treat.