Annabel Karmel Chicken Katsu Curry with Rice 200g

Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast and butternut squash in a mild spiced coconut curry sauce with long grain rice.
- Good food feeds imaginations! With over 30 years of recipe expertise, I know how important it is for toddlers and children to enjoy delicious meals made with just the right ingredients, even on those busy days! Whatever they dream of being when they grow-up, let them refuel on my trusty cookbook-inspired recipes. Low in salt and a tasty way towards their 5 a day.
- Annabel Karmel
- ©Karmel Foods Ltd.
- Made without Dairy
- From the No.1 Children's Cookery Author
- Made for Mums Awards 2020 - Gold
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Low in salt
- Ready in minutes
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Katsu Sauce (51%) (Coconut Milk, Water, Butternut Squash (11%), Onion, Apple Puree, Carrot, Mango Chutney (Sugar, Mango, Salt, Ginger, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Garlic, Cayenne Pepper), Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Cornflour, Ground Coriander, Soya Sauce (Water, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Soya Bean, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour), Chicken Stock (Chicken, Yeast Extract, Water, Salt, Potato Flake), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Passata, Ground Cumin, Ground Turmeric, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cumin, Cassia, Star Anise, Black Pepper, Ginger, Cardamom, Pimento, Black Cardamom, Bay, Cloves, Nutmeg), Ground Fennel, Ground Bay, Ground Cassia, Garlic Powder, Ground Fenugreek, Chilli Powder, Ground Cloves), Cooked Rice (35%) (Water, Long Grain Rice), Cooked Chicken (14%) (Chicken Breast, Water, Cornflour)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use within the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, use within 24 hours.Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted, do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film several times. Place onto a microwaveable plate and heat as indicated.
After cooking allow to stand for 2 minutes in the microwave. Carefully peel back film, stir and serve. Do not reheat. All microwaves vary, these are guidelines only. Always test the temperature before serving.
Cook for 1 minute 30 seconds, stand for 1 minute, stir and cook for a 800W further 1 minute.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove sleeve and pierce film several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and heat as indicated. After cooking, remove from the oven and allow to stand for 2 minutes. Carefully peel back film, stir and serve. Do not reheat. Always test the temperature before serving.
190°C/ Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35 minutes
Number of uses
Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain.
Name and address
- Annabel Karmel MBE,
- Freepost, Annabel Karmel.
- Ireland: Annabel Karmel MBE,
- Suite 115,
- 3 Lombard Street East,
- Dublin 2,
Lower age limit
1 Years
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per cooked meal
|Energy
|457kJ/108kcal
|881kJ/209kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrates
|15.9g
|31g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|4.6g
|Protein
|6.9g
|13g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.58g
|Sodium
|0.12g
|0.23g
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain.
