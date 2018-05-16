The City Kitchen Middle Eastern Inspired Chicken Tagine 380g

- Energy1933kJ 461kcal23%
- Fat17.1g24%
- Saturates1.9g10%
- Sugars14.6g16%
- Salt2.9g48%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 551kJ / 131kcal
- Aromatic Succulent chicken breast in a sweet and lightly spiced sauce with chickpeas and Ras El Hanout. Paired with bulgur wheat
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Bulgur Wheat [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Chicken Breast (16%), Butternut Squash, Onion, Chickpeas, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Red Onion, Red Cabbage, Apricot, Tomato Purée, Red Pepper, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Honey, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Pumpkin Seed, Salt, Chicken Extract, Coriander, Lemon Peel, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Cumin Seed, Roasted Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Rice Flour, Parsley, Lemon Juice, Cracked Black Pepper, Cumin Powder, Sea Salt, Leek, Cinnamon Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cardamom Powder, Sugar, Jalapeño Chilli Flakes, Crushed Cumin Seed, Ginger Powder, Mace Powder, Bay Leaf, Clove Powder, Pimento Powder, Nutmeg Powder, Ground White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Star Anise, Colour (Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins), Garlic, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heating Up:
Remove label and slightly loosen one side of lid.
Place in a microwave and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stir before serving – careful, the tray will be hot.
Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.
Produce of
Made using EU chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (351g**)
|Energy
|551kJ / 131kcal
|1933kJ / 461kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|17.1g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|13.4g
|46.9g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|14.6g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|9.0g
|Protein
|7.2g
|25.3g
|Salt
|0.8g
|2.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 351g.
|When heated according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
