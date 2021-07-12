We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit Habenero Relish 300G

2.3(3)
Tesco Fire Pit Habenero Relish 300G
£ 1.15
£0.38/100g
Per 20g
  • Energy103kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 514kJ / 121kcal

Product Description

  • A sweet & spicy red pepper relish with habanero pepper extract.
  • A sweet and spicy red pepper and habanero relish. Why not try adding a sweet fiery kick to a Bean Burger?
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper (40%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Habanero Pepper Extract.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g
Energy514kJ / 121kcal103kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.2g<0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate29.1g5.8g
Sugars25.2g5.0g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein0.4g<0.1g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Doesn't really taste like anything at all - avoid.

1 stars

When you see "habanero" you expect the product to have some kick to it, however I have eaten tomatoes with more heat than this relish. It's not spicy. Actually, it's not much of anything, it doesn't really have any flavour at all - not hot, not sweet, not salty, I'd accuse it of wateriness but it's actually surprisingly thick for the lack of flavour. The combination of viscosity and utter lack of any flavour at all makes it feel a lot like eating lube. If you're into that, grab a bottle of this, but for anyone else I'd say *hard* avoid. Definitely not worth the price.

Delish love it

5 stars

Delish love it

Just a very mild sweet pepper relish

1 stars

Bought this because I like a bit hea. habanero chillis are very hot, this is not. Might as well call it very mild sweet chilli relish. Looked at the ingredients and there is not even any habanero in it, just some extract the rest is just red peppers.

