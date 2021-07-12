Tesco Fire Pit Habenero Relish 300G

Doesn't really taste like anything at all - avoid.
When you see "habanero" you expect the product to have some kick to it, however I have eaten tomatoes with more heat than this relish. It's not spicy. Actually, it's not much of anything, it doesn't really have any flavour at all - not hot, not sweet, not salty, I'd accuse it of wateriness but it's actually surprisingly thick for the lack of flavour. The combination of viscosity and utter lack of any flavour at all makes it feel a lot like eating lube. If you're into that, grab a bottle of this, but for anyone else I'd say *hard* avoid. Definitely not worth the price.
Delish love it
Just a very mild sweet pepper relish
Bought this because I like a bit hea. habanero chillis are very hot, this is not. Might as well call it very mild sweet chilli relish. Looked at the ingredients and there is not even any habanero in it, just some extract the rest is just red peppers.