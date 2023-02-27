We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Tesco Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

3.7(3)
Write a review

£2.60

£2.60/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1476kJ
350kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.9g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.09g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 789kJ / 187kcal

Chicken breast, chipotle relish, chipotle mayonnaise, spinach and coriander in tomato bread.
Our chefs' recipe layers tender seasoned chicken breast with smoky chipotle mayonnaise, spinach & coriander on tomato bread CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAYLIMITED EDITION

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (26%), Water, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Red Pepper, Sundried Tomatoes, Coriander, Tomato Paste, Tomato, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Sundried Tomato Powder, Onion, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Gluten, Cider, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Chipotle Chilli, Lemon Juice, Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Lime Juice, Palm Oil, Cumin, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Onion Powder, White Pepper, Pimento, Clove, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

View all Lunch Meal Deals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here