We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Bac-No-Naise Slaw 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wicked Kitchen Bac-No-Naise Slaw 300G
£ 1.20
£0.40/100g
1/6 of a pot (50g)
  • Energy366kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 733kJ / 177kcal

Product Description

  • Cabbage, carrot, onions and parsley in a dressing made with chickpea, pea and sunflower protein, and smoked paprika.
  • Cabbage, carrot and spring onion tossed in our signature smoky bacon flavour vegan dressing
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (42%), Carrot (17%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spring Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Parsley, Salt, Chickpea Protein, Pea Protein, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Onion Powder, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Protein, Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pot (50g)
Energy733kJ / 177kcal366kJ / 89kcal
Fat16.5g8.2g
Saturates1.1g0.6g
Carbohydrate5.5g2.8g
Sugars4.4g2.2g
Fibre1.7g0.8g
Protein0.9g0.5g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here