Wicked Kitchen Bac-No-Naise Slaw 300G

Product Description
- Cabbage, carrot, onions and parsley in a dressing made with chickpea, pea and sunflower protein, and smoked paprika.
- Cabbage, carrot and spring onion tossed in our signature smoky bacon flavour vegan dressing
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (42%), Carrot (17%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spring Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Parsley, Salt, Chickpea Protein, Pea Protein, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Onion Powder, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Protein, Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pot (50g)
|Energy
|733kJ / 177kcal
|366kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|16.5g
|8.2g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
