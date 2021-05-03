Tesco Chorizo Croquettes 150G
- Energy269kJ 65kcal3%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1122kJ / 269kcal
Product Description
- Mature Cheddar cheese and potato with a chorizo centre in breadcrumbs.
- Sharing Plates Mature Cheddar and potato with a chorizo centre in crispy breadcrumbs.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (18%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dried Potato, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Chorizo (4.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Starter Culture, Oregano], Red Onion, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Brown Sugar, Tomato Paste, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Parsley, Yeast, Salt, Smoked Syrup, Wheat Gluten, Garlic Purée, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar Syrup.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and egg.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 12-14 mins. Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 16-18 mins. Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Made using EU pork.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One croquette (24g**)
|Energy
|1122kJ / 269kcal
|269kJ / 65kcal
|Fat
|15.7g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|21.7g
|5.2g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|8.8g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 150g typically weighs 144g.
|When cooked according to instructions.
