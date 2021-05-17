Tesco Fire Pit Caramelised Red Onions 260g
Product Description
- Sliced red onion with a sachet of sweet and sticky glaze.
- Tangy Red Onions with a Sweet & Sticky Jam. Perfect for building your Burger or serving with BBQ Hot Dogs.
- Carefully prepared onions with a sweet and sticky glaze.
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sliced Red Onion, Sweet and Sticky Glaze (11%) [Water, Brown Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Grape Must Concentrate, Cornflour, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite), Gelling Agent (Pectin)].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry 7 mins. Pre-heat 1 tbsp (15ml) of oil in a frying pan or wok over a medium heat. Remove outer packaging and set sachet aside. Once hot add the onions to the pan and cook for 5 minutes. When slightly charred and translucent open the sachet and add to the onions. Heat for 2 minutes stirring throughout.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
260g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (32g)
|Energy
|534kJ / 128kcal
|171kJ / 41kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|2.5g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|11.9g
|3.8g
|Sugars
|8.1g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When fried according to instructions 260g typically weighs 191g.
