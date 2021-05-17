We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fire Pit Caramelised Red Onions 260g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Fire Pit Caramelised Red Onions 260g
£ 1.30
£5.00/kg
Clubcard Price
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy171kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 534kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced red onion with a sachet of sweet and sticky glaze.
  • Tangy Red Onions with a Sweet & Sticky Jam. Perfect for building your Burger or serving with BBQ Hot Dogs.
  • Carefully prepared onions with a sweet and sticky glaze.
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sliced Red Onion, Sweet and Sticky Glaze (11%) [Water, Brown Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Grape Must Concentrate, Cornflour, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite), Gelling Agent (Pectin)].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry 7 mins. Pre-heat 1 tbsp (15ml) of oil in a frying pan or wok over a medium heat. Remove outer packaging and set sachet aside. Once hot add the onions to the pan and cook for 5 minutes. When slightly charred and translucent open the sachet and add to the onions. Heat for 2 minutes stirring throughout.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

260g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (32g)
Energy534kJ / 128kcal171kJ / 41kcal
Fat7.7g2.5g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate11.9g3.8g
Sugars8.1g2.6g
Fibre2.1g0.7g
Protein1.6g0.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When fried according to instructions 260g typically weighs 191g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here