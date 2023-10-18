Elegant Touch Trend Nails Strip Tease

Because life is better with fabulous nails. This manicure-in-minutes kit gives you pretty, perfect, ping-proof nails in just a few simple steps. What are you waiting for?

Worried about glue damage? Try our Nail Saviour Protective Glue Barrier!

10 sizes coffin

Wear for Up to 10 Days Luxe looks

Ingredients

Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Polymethyl Methacrylate, BHT, BHA

Preparation and Usage