Youngs Scottish Smokehouse Smoked Salmon 140G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 766kJ
Product Description
- Defrosted Scottish smoked salmon with sea salt and smoked with oakwood and beechwood.
- Specially selected salmon fillets cured with sea salt and smoked with oak and beechwood chips.
- Our Scottish Smokehouse
- Smoking has long been used as a means of preserving fish, and the craft of smoking is one which has been passed down through generations at our Scottish Smokehouses. It takes time, experience and the finest ingredients to make our Smoked Salmon. Each side is traditionally cured in salt before being smoked with oak and beech woods for up to 10 hours to develop a wonderful smoky flavour.
- Board - Not Yet Recycled
- Specially selected, expertly smoked, cured & smoked in Fraserburgh, Scotland
- Naturally high in omega 3
- Ready to eat
- Pack size: 140G
Ingredients
Salmon (Salmo salar) (Fish) (97%), Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality or safety of the product. It is still suitable for home freezing. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.
Produce of
Salmon farmed in Norway or Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Our Smoked Salmon is ready to eat. We recommend leaving the unopened pack at room temperature for 10 minutes prior to opening the pack. Separate the slices a few minutes prior to eating to allow the salmon to reach room temperature. This will help restore the smoked salmon to its flavour.
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution!
- Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Here to Help!
- Visit us at... www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
- Email us at... care@youngsseafood.co.uk
- Call us at... 0800 496 8647
- Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
- Write to us at...
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
- Facebook /youngsseafood
- Twitter @youngsseafood
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each half pack (70g) contains
|Energy
|766kJ
|546kJ
|-
|183kcal
|131kcal
|Fat
|10.3g
|7.2g
|(of which saturates)
|1.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|0.6g
|(of which sugars)
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|22.6g
|15.8g
|Salt
|2.4g
|1.7g
|Omega 3 (EPA & DHA)
|732mg
|512mg
|-
|-
Safety information
