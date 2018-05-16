By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs Scottish Smokehouse Smoked Salmon 140G

Youngs Scottish Smokehouse Smoked Salmon 140G
£ 3.50
£2.50/100g
Each half pack (70g) contains
  • Energy546 kJ 131 kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates1.1g
    5%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 766kJ

Product Description

  • Defrosted Scottish smoked salmon with sea salt and smoked with oakwood and beechwood.
  • Specially selected salmon fillets cured with sea salt and smoked with oak and beechwood chips.
  • Our Scottish Smokehouse
  • Smoking has long been used as a means of preserving fish, and the craft of smoking is one which has been passed down through generations at our Scottish Smokehouses. It takes time, experience and the finest ingredients to make our Smoked Salmon. Each side is traditionally cured in salt before being smoked with oak and beech woods for up to 10 hours to develop a wonderful smoky flavour.
  • P66994
  • Board - Not Yet Recycled
  • Specially selected, expertly smoked, cured & smoked in Fraserburgh, Scotland
  • Naturally high in omega 3
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 140G
  • Naturally high in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Salmo salar) (Fish) (97%), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality or safety of the product. It is still suitable for home freezing. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.

Produce of

Salmon farmed in Norway or Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to Eat
  • Our Smoked Salmon is ready to eat. We recommend leaving the unopened pack at room temperature for 10 minutes prior to opening the pack. Separate the slices a few minutes prior to eating to allow the salmon to reach room temperature. This will help restore the smoked salmon to its flavour.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution!
  • Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Here to Help!
  • Visit us at... www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email us at... care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Call us at... 0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
  • Write to us at...
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.
  • Facebook /youngsseafood
  • Twitter @youngsseafood

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach half pack (70g) contains
Energy 766kJ546kJ
-183kcal131kcal
Fat 10.3g7.2g
(of which saturates)1.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate 0.8g0.6g
(of which sugars)0.8g0.6g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 22.6g15.8g
Salt 2.4g1.7g
Omega 3 (EPA & DHA)732mg512mg
Pack contains 2 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

