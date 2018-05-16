Tesco Butternut & Baby Kale Salad 160G

- Energy592kJ 142kcal7%
Product Description
- A sachet of lemon vinaigrette dressing, butternut squash, baby kale, land cress, chard, baby spinach and a sachet of tamari roasted seeds and peas.
- Nutritious with lemon vinaigrette & mixed seeds Base + Topper + Dressing
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing (25%) [Water, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Lemon Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Oregano], Butternut Squash, Baby Kale, Land Cress, Chard, Baby Spinach, Tamari Roasted Seeds and Peas (12%) [Sunflower Seed, Pumpkin Seed, Green Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Bean, Water, Sea Salt, Ethanol].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
160g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (160g)
|Energy
|370kJ / 89kcal
|592kJ / 142kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|8.0g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|7.2g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|4.3g
|Protein
|5.2g
|8.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
