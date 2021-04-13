We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Sephra Sweet & Salty Popcorn 170G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sephra Sweet & Salty Popcorn 170G
£ 1.80
£1.06/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • SEPHRA SWEET & SALTY POPCORN 170G
  • www.cfwpackaging.co.uk
  • www.cfwpackaging.co.uk
  • Gluren free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • New & Improved
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Popped Corn Kernels (62%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain Milk.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Reseal tub to maintain freshness. Once open, best consumed within 7 days.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • WARNING:
  • This product may contain unpopped corn kernels or sugar crystals.

Name and address

  • Sephra Europe Ltd,
  • Sephra House,
  • Denburn Road,
  • Kirkcaldy,
  • Fife,
  • KY1 2BJ.

Return to

  • Sephra Europe Ltd,
  • Sephra House,
  • Denburn Road,
  • Kirkcaldy,
  • Fife,
  • KY1 2BJ.
  • www.sephrapopcorn.com

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1886 kJ
-450 kcal
Fat17.3g
Of which saturates1.34g
Carbohydrate60.9g
Of which sugars20.6g
Fibre11.1g
Protein7.1g
Salt1.16g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: This product may contain unpopped corn kernels or sugar crystals.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here