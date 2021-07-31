We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Pandora Pickled Eggs In Malt Vinegar 450G

4(1)Write a review
Pandora Pickled Eggs In Malt Vinegar 450G
£ 2.50
£1.12/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Hard boiled eggs pickled in distilled barley malt vinegar.
  • Design by Robot Food
  • In a Pickle
  • Picking when you're peckish can be quite perplexing. That's why we've pioneered our pickles using only the best produce. Preserving them properly, the way we have always done. The possibilities are positively perpetual.
  • Preserving Perfection Since 1935
  • Expertly Pickled
  • Whatever Tickles Your Pickle
  • Pickled in Distilled Malt Vinegar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Ingredients

Hard Boiled Eggs, Distilled Barley Malt Vinegar, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks. Best before end: See cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • A Most Egg-Cellent Treat
  • Take a salad from 'blah' to 'blimey!" or simply enjoy on crusty white bread with a crisp cold beer.

Number of uses

This jar contains approx. 5 x 45g servings

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Greencore,
  • Barlby Road,
  • Selby,
  • Y08 5BJ,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact: Greencore,
  • Barlby Road,
  • Selby,
  • Y08 5BJ,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 01757 269000
  • Greencore PLC,
  • No.2 Northwood Avenue,
  • Northwood Business Park,
  • Santry,
  • Dublin 9,

Drained weight

225g

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(drained) per 100g
Energy592 kJ
-142 kcal
Fat8g
(of which saturates)2.4g
Carbohydrate2.9g
(of which sugars)<0.1g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein14.5g
Salt0.40g
View all Pickled Onions & Pickled Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Convenient

4 stars

These are nice, but there’s only five eggs per jar.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here