The City Kitchen Chicken Penang Curry 380g

The City Kitchen Chicken Penang Curry 380g
£ 3.50
£9.22/kg
Each pack
  • Marinated chicken breast in a warming Penang curry sauce made with fragrant lime leaf, lemongrass and ginger
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chicken Breast (21%), Water, Mangetout, Coconut, Red Pepper, Lime, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Red Chilli, Cornflour, Lime Juice, Coriander, Galangal, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Tamarind Paste, Coriander Powder, Lime Leaf, Shallot, Lemongrass Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Turmeric, Chilli Powder, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Cracked Black Pepper, Sugar, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Cumin Powder, Cardamom Powder, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heating Up: Remove label, lid and lime wedge, then loosely replace the lid
Place in a microwave and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W)
Squeeze the lime on top
Stir before serving – careful, the tray will be hot.
Before you tuck in ensure food is piping hot.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (356g**)
Energy535kJ / 127kcal1906kJ / 453kcal
Fat4.1g14.5g
Saturates1.6g5.6g
Carbohydrate15.5g55.2g
Sugars2.8g9.9g
Fibre0.5g1.8g
Protein6.9g24.6g
Salt0.5g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 356g.--

Safety information

