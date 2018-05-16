The City Kitchen Chicken Penang Curry 380g

- Energy1906kJ 453kcal23%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 535kJ / 127kcal
- Marinated chicken breast in a warming Penang curry sauce made with fragrant lime leaf, lemongrass and ginger
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chicken Breast (21%), Water, Mangetout, Coconut, Red Pepper, Lime, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Red Chilli, Cornflour, Lime Juice, Coriander, Galangal, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Tamarind Paste, Coriander Powder, Lime Leaf, Shallot, Lemongrass Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Turmeric, Chilli Powder, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Cracked Black Pepper, Sugar, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Cumin Powder, Cardamom Powder, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heating Up: Remove label, lid and lime wedge, then loosely replace the lid
Place in a microwave and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W)
Squeeze the lime on top
Stir before serving – careful, the tray will be hot.
Before you tuck in ensure food is piping hot.
Produce of
Made using EU chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (356g**)
|Energy
|535kJ / 127kcal
|1906kJ / 453kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|14.5g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|15.5g
|55.2g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|9.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.8g
|Protein
|6.9g
|24.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 356g.
|-
|-
Safety information
