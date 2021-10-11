We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Graze Chocolate Hazelnut Wow Bakes 5X24g

4.3(182)Write a review
Graze Chocolate Hazelnut Wow Bakes 5X24g

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Each wow bake (24g) contains

Energy
377kJ
90kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.4g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

-

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.1g

-

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1572 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate cake bar with hazelnuts and pumpkin seeds, topped with a chocolate flavoured drizzle
  • Try a Free graze subscription box
  • Use code: CHWOW at graze.com/subscribe
  • For new online graze customers only. A valid payment card is needed for verification but your first 4-snack box is free. Full price subscription starts automatically after your free box, unless it's cancelled online before the relevant cut-off times. Find full details, including price info, at graze.com/terms.
  • What if your afternoons had the wow factor?
  • These indulgent snack cereal bars are a cool 90 kcals each, for a indulgent chocolate bake that's feel-good too. With naturally sweet chicory root fibre, they're the perfect afternoon treat with a cup of tea or extra special lunchbox snack.
  • 35% less sugar than the average cereal bar*
  • *We've compared this recipe to over 80 similar cereal bars to work this percentage out.
  • Chicory who?
  • Ever heard of chicory root? It's naturally sweet, full of fibre, and means the amount of sugar in this recipe is 4.1g per bake. Not bad for a sweet treat.
  • What if better snacking started here? It's the question that inspires our never ending hunt for seriously tasty, exciting snacks that make you feel good inside and out.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C012938
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, Mixed 9-1785-16-100-00. www.rspo.org
  • Tasty and wholesome chocolate cake bar with hazelnuts
  • High in fibre
  • 90 kcals per bake
  • Less than 4g of sugar per bake
  • Tasty swap instead of a chocolate bar or cake
  • No artificial sweeteners, colourings, flavourings or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Chicory Root Fibre, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Humectant: Glycerol, Wheat Fibre, Cocoa Powder (6%), Chocolate Flavoured Drizzle (5%) (Sugar, Palm* Kernel Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed, Coconut), Chocolate Chunks (2.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers: Sunflower Lecithin, E476, Natural Vanilla Flavouring) (minimum Cocoa Solids 42.8%), Hazelnuts (2.5%), Free Range Egg White Powder, Pumpkin Seeds, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Emulsifier: Rapeseed Lecithin, Salt, Thickeners: Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Natural Flavouring, Whole Milk Powder, *Graze contributes to the production of certified sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before see base.Store in a cool, dry place

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston upon Thames,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • For UK, visit us at graze.com or write to
  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston upon Thames,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • For IE, visit us at ie.graze.com or write to us at
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 NR23,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

5 x 24g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (24g)
Energy1572 kJ377 kJ
-374 kcal90 kcal
Fat10 g2.4 g
of which saturates4.2 g1.0 g
Carbohydrate60 g14 g
of which sugars17 g4.1 g
Fibre26 g6.2 g
Protein5.8 g1.4 g
Salt0.74 g0.18 g
View all Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

182 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

not good

1 stars

I didn't like this at all, there was a very weird taste which you wouldn't expect from something that is chocolate and hazelnut. Not a fan and couldn't finish it

Good snack

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

This is a tasty snack and is a good compromise when I'm trying to be healthy. Good portion size and feels like an indulgent treat. Perfectly packaged for keeping in my handbag so I don't snack on worse things on the go!

An OK alternative

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

Wasn't a fan of this particular flavour. While these weren't the nicest snack in my honest opinion, I can see how much of an advantage they can be. The taste is 'ok', but probably wont satisfy the big sweet tasting tastebuds. Great alternative to less healthy snacks, for all ages.

It's ok

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

It had a nice texture but unfortunately hazelnut I'm not to Kean on but overalls my family loves it and great size great little snack to keep you going the chocolate names it even better have many friends who said they love these ones

Okay

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

The flavour of this could be much better more chocolatey or brownie like. If you're looking to find a substitute for chelate cake or a brownie then this isn't it. However, it is good as a snack or for lunchboxes.

Wow Bake

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

These chocolate brownie type bars are great for a mid morning snack, maybe with a coffee. They are quite light and low calorie but still taste really chocolatey and have good texture about them. Probably good for a packed lunch

Tasty but small

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

I didn't enjoy this bake but it is small. Great to have in bag as snack on the go, to bridge a small gap between meals...it probably isn't enough to curb an evening sweet craving but handy to have when busy.

Wouldn't buy again

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

I have enjoyed other graze products in the past, so thought I'd give these a go. Unfortunately they just weren't for me. Lost between a chocolate bar and a cereal bar, but not really as nice as either

Yum

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

Honestly, what's better than chocolate and hazelnut?! Such a delicious combination! A perfect sized snack for that mid afternoon sweet treat! They were nice and soft, with a rich flavour. Will be buying again!

Yummy but tiny

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

This is a yummy snack - a little bit dense but it didn't really bother me. However, it is really tiny - it's no surprise it's low calorie as there's not much there. Would buy again in a pinch but not really a filling snack.

1-10 of 178 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here