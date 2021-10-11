Graze Chocolate Hazelnut Wow Bakes 5X24g

not good
I didn't like this at all, there was a very weird taste which you wouldn't expect from something that is chocolate and hazelnut. Not a fan and couldn't finish it
Good snack
This is a tasty snack and is a good compromise when I'm trying to be healthy. Good portion size and feels like an indulgent treat. Perfectly packaged for keeping in my handbag so I don't snack on worse things on the go!
An OK alternative
Wasn't a fan of this particular flavour. While these weren't the nicest snack in my honest opinion, I can see how much of an advantage they can be. The taste is 'ok', but probably wont satisfy the big sweet tasting tastebuds. Great alternative to less healthy snacks, for all ages.
It's ok
It had a nice texture but unfortunately hazelnut I'm not to Kean on but overalls my family loves it and great size great little snack to keep you going the chocolate names it even better have many friends who said they love these ones
Okay
The flavour of this could be much better more chocolatey or brownie like. If you're looking to find a substitute for chelate cake or a brownie then this isn't it. However, it is good as a snack or for lunchboxes.
Wow Bake
These chocolate brownie type bars are great for a mid morning snack, maybe with a coffee. They are quite light and low calorie but still taste really chocolatey and have good texture about them. Probably good for a packed lunch
Tasty but small
I didn't enjoy this bake but it is small. Great to have in bag as snack on the go, to bridge a small gap between meals...it probably isn't enough to curb an evening sweet craving but handy to have when busy.
Wouldn't buy again
I have enjoyed other graze products in the past, so thought I'd give these a go. Unfortunately they just weren't for me. Lost between a chocolate bar and a cereal bar, but not really as nice as either
Yum
Honestly, what's better than chocolate and hazelnut?! Such a delicious combination! A perfect sized snack for that mid afternoon sweet treat! They were nice and soft, with a rich flavour. Will be buying again!
Yummy but tiny
This is a yummy snack - a little bit dense but it didn't really bother me. However, it is really tiny - it's no surprise it's low calorie as there's not much there. Would buy again in a pinch but not really a filling snack.