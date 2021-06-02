Tesco Finest Basil Pesto & Tomato Flatbread 275g
- Energy832kJ 198kcal10%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1206kJ / 287kcal
- A slowly fermented flatbread hand topped with basil pesto and semi dried tomatoes. Hand finished with a garlic & parsley dressing.
- Expertly crafted from 18 hour fermented dough and 00 flour for a light, soft texture, then finished by hand
- Pack size: 275G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Basil Pesto (6%)[Water, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper], Semi Dried Tomato (4.5%) [Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano], Extra Virgin Olive Oil (3%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Flat Leaf Parsley, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Garlic, Malted Wheat Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast, Brown Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Juice].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 8-10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow in colour.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 12-13 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow in colour.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
275g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a flatbread (69g)
|Energy
|1206kJ / 287kcal
|832kJ / 198kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|42.3g
|29.2g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|2.3g
|Protein
|8.9g
|6.2g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
