M&M's Cookie Chocolate Bar 165G

M&M's Cookie Chocolate Bar 165G
£ 2.00
£1.22/100g

New

4x = 20.6g
  • Energy462kJ 111kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2243kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with M&M's minis (7.5%) (milk chocolate in a coloured sugar shell) and cookie pieces (7.5%).
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Wheat Flour, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Full Cream Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Powder, Palm Fat, Starch, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Colours (E100, E133, E153, E160a, E162, E170, E172), Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Salt, Raising Agent (E503), Dextrin, Vanilla Extract, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut, Almond, Hazelnut.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 20.6g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 20.6g (%*)
Energy 2243kJ462kJ (6%)
-537kcal111kcal (6%)
Fat 31g6.3g (9%)
of which saturates 19g3.9g (20%)
Carbohydrate 58g12g (5%)
of which sugars 55g11g (12%)
Protein 6.9g1.4g (3%)
Salt 0.28g0.06g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 20.6g--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

