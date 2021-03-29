Heck Vegan Mince 400G
Product Description
- Meat-Free Mince with Pea Protein and Seasoning
- Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
- Pea Based Mince with Tomato, Salt, Pepper and a Touch of Roasted Garlic
- Chilli in 20 Mins
- High Fibre and Protein
- Gluten Free
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 400G
- High Fibre
- High Protein
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Flour (10%), Textured Vegetable Protein (9%) (Pea Protein, Pea Flour), Tomato Powder (8%), Meat-Free Base (Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Pea Fibre, Modified Starch, Flavour, Beetroot Powder (Maltodextrin, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Tea Extract, Spice Extacts, Smoke Flavour), Seasoning (Rice Flour, Salt, Leek Powder, Spices, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Spice Extract), Roasted Garlic (2%) (Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Sugar), Citrus Fibre, Oven Dried Tomato (1%), Oregano, Pea Protein (1%), Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Allergens Refer to ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Pan-fry for best results
Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat and add 1 tbsp of sunflower oil. Add a quarter of the vegan mince break into pieces, and gradually add the remaining mince. Stir frequently. Cook for 10-12 minutes until thoroughly cooked.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (pan fried)
|Per serving* (88g) (pan fried)
|Energy
|700kJ/167kcal
|616kJ/147kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|13g
|of which sugars
|3.9g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|11g
|9.9g
|Protein
|13g
|12g
|Salt
|2g
|1.8g
|*Pack contains 4 servings
|When cooked according to instructions
