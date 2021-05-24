Tesco Korean Inspired Gochujang Pork Wrap
Offer
- Energy1614kJ 384kcal19%
- Fat13.6g19%
- Saturates4.4g22%
- Sugars7.3g8%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 933kJ / 222kcal
Product Description
- Hickory smoked pulled pork, kimchi style turmeric cabbage, carrot and mooli, with lettuce, gochujang style sauce and mayonnaise in a plain tortilla wrap.
- Our chefs' recipe layers pulled pork with a spicy gochujang mayonnaise and kimchi style turmeric vegetables & lettuce in a tortilla wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
- LIMITED EDITION
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Shoulder (21%), Water, Lettuce, Chinese Leaf, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Palm Oil, Carrot, White Cabbage, Mooli, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Pur??e, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Humectant (Glycerol), White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Ginger Pur??e, Red Chilli Pur??e, Glucose Syrup, Demerara Sugar, Fructose, Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Lactic Acid, Soya Bean, Calcium Lactate, Chilli Powder, Red Pepper Juice Concentrate, Yeast Extract (Barley), Hickory Smoked Tomato Pur??e, Turmeric, Smoked Paprika, Onion Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder, Rice Vinegar, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Mustard Flour, Colour (Paprika Extract), Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, White Pepper, Mustard Powder, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Garlic Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|933kJ / 222kcal
|1614kJ / 384kcal
|Fat
|7.9g
|13.6g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|27.3g
|47.3g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.5g
|Protein
|9.7g
|16.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021