Tesco Finest Balsamic Caramelised Onion Houmous 170G

Product Description
- A dip made with chickpeas and tahini sesame seed paste, topped with caramelised onion.
- Sweet & nutty chickpeas, tahini and garlic blended and topped with balsamic caramelised onions.
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (46%) [Water, Chickpeas], Caramelised Onion (30%) [Onion, Balsamic Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Pur??e, Muscovado Sugar, Thyme, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Water, Garlic, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
approx. 4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
170g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pot (43g)
|Energy
|1042kJ / 251kcal
|448kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|17.6g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|16.0g
|6.9g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|1.6g
|Protein
|5.4g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
