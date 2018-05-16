Tesco Beautifully Balanced Harissa Spiced Chicken & Crispy Roasted Potatoes 380g

- Energy1439kJ 342kcal17%
- Fat8.2g12%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars15.2g17%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 409kJ / 97kcal
Product Description
- Chicken thigh in a harissa sauce with baby potatoes, butternut squash, chickpeas, red and yellow peppers, with spring greens.
- Pulled chicken thigh in a harissa sauce with baby potatoes, butternut squash, chickpeas, peppers and spring greens.
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Baby Potato (26%), Chicken Thigh (16%), Butternut Squash, Tomato, Spring Greens, Chickpeas, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Onion, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Tomato Paste, Date, Pomegranate Juice from Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Spices, Cornflour, Honey, Salt, Orange Zest, Parsley, Cumin Seed, Coriander, Mint, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Glucose Syrup, Yeast Extract, Paprika Flakes, Rice Flour, Tomato Purée, Black Pepper, Dried Mint.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (352g**)
|Energy
|409kJ / 97kcal
|1439kJ / 342kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|8.2g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|11.9g
|41.9g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|15.2g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|8.3g
|Protein
|6.0g
|21.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 352g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021