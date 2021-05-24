Tesco Sausage & Ketchup Roll Roll
Offer
- Energy1479kJ 351kcal18%
- Fat9.1g13%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars5.1g6%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1041kJ / 247kcal
Product Description
- Pork sausage and tomato ketchup in white flour topped roll.
- HEAT TO EAT
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Pork Sausage (31%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Mace Extract, Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Ginger Extract, Pepper, Mace, Chilli, Ground Coriander], Water, Tomato Paste, Tomato Passata, Sugar, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Cornflour, Palm Fat, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Clove.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Sausage filled into non-UK natural beef casings.
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, milk and egg.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 1 min 10 secs / 900W 1 min
Remove outer film, heat in tray.
Heat on full power
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Caution: Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1041kJ / 247kcal
|1479kJ / 351kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|37.2g
|52.8g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.0g
|Protein
|9.8g
|13.9g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021