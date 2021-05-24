We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sausage & Ketchup Roll Roll

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Sausage & Ketchup Roll Roll
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1479kJ 351kcal
    18%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1041kJ / 247kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausage and tomato ketchup in white flour topped roll.
  • HEAT TO EAT

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Pork Sausage (31%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Mace Extract, Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Ginger Extract, Pepper, Mace, Chilli, Ground Coriander], Water, Tomato Paste, Tomato Passata, Sugar, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Cornflour, Palm Fat, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Clove.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Sausage filled into non-UK natural beef casings. 

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, milk and egg.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1 min 10 secs / 900W 1 min
Remove outer film, heat in tray.
Heat on full power
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Caution: Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1041kJ / 247kcal1479kJ / 351kcal
Fat6.4g9.1g
Saturates1.9g2.7g
Carbohydrate37.2g52.8g
Sugars3.6g5.1g
Fibre0.7g1.0g
Protein9.8g13.9g
Salt1.1g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here