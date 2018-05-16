Tesco Beautifully Balanced Smoky Paprika Chicken & Jerk Rice 380g

- Energy1410kJ 335kcal17%
- Fat7.6g11%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars15.0g17%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 403kJ / 96kcal
Product Description
- Chicken thigh in a jerk sauce with a rice and black eyed beans mix with butternut squash, red and yellow peppers, with a cabbage and carrot pickle and sweetcorn.
- Chicken thigh in a jerk sauce with rice, peppers and butternut squash with a cabbage and carrot pickle mix.
- Chicken thigh in a jerk sauce with butternut squash, mixed peppers and black eyed bean studded rice.
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (16%), Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Coconut Milk, Black Eyed Beans, Mango, Sweet Potato, Lime Juice, Salt], Butternut Squash, Water, Red Cabbage, White Cabbage, Carrot, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Sweetcorn, Onion, Tomato, Honey, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Spices, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Lime Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Coriander, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Thyme, Maltodextrin, Oregano, Onion Juice Concentrate.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (350g**)
|Energy
|403kJ / 96kcal
|1410kJ / 335kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|12.6g
|44.0g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|15.0g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|6.0g
|Protein
|5.6g
|19.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 350g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
