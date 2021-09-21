Capri Sun No Added Sugar Safari Fruits Juice Drink 8X200ml

Portugal Carpi Sun is better than UK Capri Sun
I remember drinking this as a kid back in the day and it was the bomb. I recently went to Portugal and when I went shopping for groceries I saw they had Capri Sun safari fruits available there so out of curiosity from my childhood I gave it a go. It was an amazingly tasteful, delicious, and I became addicted. I immediately went to Tescos once I returned to purchase the safari fruits expecting the same taste sensation. It was pure water downed garbage, I didn't understand why the taste had changed. I compared the ingredients and discovered that the main one left out in the UK is of course, the sugar. I will now only drink Capri sun in Portugal.
The new straws do not work
