Tesco Fire Pit Counter Oaky Smoky Bbq Chicken Drumsticks

- Energy387kJ 92kcal5%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
- T. Fire Pit CTR Oaky Smoky BBQ Ckn Drumsticks
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick (95%), Oaky Smoky Marinade (Sugar, Tomato Powder, Spices, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Herbs, Salt, Molasses, Dried Garlic, Smoked Salt, Acacia Gum, Maltodextrin, Paprika Extract, Garlic Extract, Sunflower Oil).
Reared and slaughtered in U.K.
- Caution: This product will contain bones.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
