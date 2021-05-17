We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plum & Hoisin Vegetable Noodle Pot 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg
Clubcard Price
Each pack
  • Energy861kJ 204kcal
    10%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars12.0g
    13%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 344kJ / 81kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked egg noodles in a concentrated plum juice, ginger and star anise sauce with mixed vegetables.
  • QUICK COOK FOR 1 Egg noodles in a rich, sweet sauce topped with crunchy vegetables
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Noodles (37%) [Water, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Firming Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Cabbage, Plum and Hoisin Sauce (22%) [Water, Sugar, Concentrated Plum Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Ginger Pur??e, Garlic Pur??e, Yellow Soya Bean, Salt, Soya Bean, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Star Anise, Flavouring, Cinnamon, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Clove, Alcohol], Onion, Broccoli Stalk, Rapeseed Oil.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave.
800W / 900W 2 mins 30 secs / 2 mins
Pierce film lid.
Place directly into the microwave and cook on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Stir well before serving.
Do not re-heat once cooled.

Stir Fry
Instructions: 6 mins. Remove all packaging. Pre-heat 15ml (1tbsp) of oil in a wok over a high heat for 2 minutes - 2 minutes 30 seconds. Add the noodles and vegetables to the pan. Stir fry for 3 minutes 30 seconds, stirring continuously. Reduce the heat if necessary. Serve immediately. Do not re-heat once cooled.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (250g)
Energy344kJ / 81kcal861kJ / 204kcal
Fat0.8g2.0g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate15.2g38.0g
Sugars4.8g12.0g
Fibre1.3g3.3g
Protein2.7g6.8g
Salt0.3g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

