Wicked Kitchen Red Thai Inspired Vegetable Curry 410G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 428kJ / 102kcal
Product Description
- Cooked jasmine and black rice, pak choi, chargrilled red pepper, sweet potato, babycorn, sugarsnap peas and soya beans in a red Thai style curry sauce served with a coconut milk and lime dressing.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Chargrilled red pepper, pak choi, sweet potato and babycorn with black jewelled jasmine rice and an aromatic coconut & lime drizzle.
- Pack size: 410G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Jasmine Rice, Water], Water, Pak Choi (7%), Chargrilled Red Pepper (7%)[Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil], Sweet Potato (7%), Coconut and Lime Dressing [Coconut Extract, Water, Salt, Sugar, Lime Leaf], Cooked Black Rice [Rice, Water], Babycorn, Red Thai Style Curry Paste [Water, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Chilli Powder, Shallot, Lemongrass, Galangal, Tamarind Paste, Ginger, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Kaffir Lime Peel, Cardamom, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Sugarsnap Peas, Soya Bean, Coconut Extract, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar], Lime Juice, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Basil, Salt, Lime Leaf, Tamarind.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 4 mins.
Peel back film, remove dressing pot and replace film.
Heat on full power.
Stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Stir dressing before drizzling over product, and serve.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
410g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (410g)
|Energy
|428kJ / 102kcal
|1755kJ / 416kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|70.3g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|17.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.8g
|Protein
|2.4g
|9.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
Safety information
