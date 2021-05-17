Tesco Firepit Garlic & Herb Hassleback Potatoes 400G
- Energy923kJ 219kcal11%
- Fat4.3g6%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars5.4g6%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 462kJ / 109kcal
Product Description
- Partly sliced potatoes in a garlic and herb seasoned coating.
- Selected for their size, these potatoes have been part cooked and coated in a garlic and rosemary oil. A herb crumb has been added for extra crunch. Each potato has been carefully sliced to turn them into the traditional Hasselback potato. Perfect side dish to any meal. Working closely with our trusted growers across the UK, all our potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time.
- With garlic and herb
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rosemary, Garlic, Salt, Water, Black Pepper, Dextrose Powder, Bamboo Fibre, Oregano, Parsley, Thyme, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sugar Syrup Powder, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35-40 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place the foil tray on a baking tray. Check to make sure the potatoes are facing cut side up. Carefully fan out potato for an even crisper cook. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35- 40 minutes or until golden. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (200g)
|Energy
|462kJ / 109kcal
|923kJ / 219kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|19.5g
|39.0g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|3.0g
|Protein
|2.3g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
