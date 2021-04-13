We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Sephra Salted Popcorn 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sephra Salted Popcorn 100G
£ 1.80
£1.80/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Sephra Salted Popcorn 100g
  • www.cfwpackaging.co.uk
  • www.cfwpackaging.co.uk
  • New & Improved
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Popped Com Kernels, Rapeseed Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain Milk.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Reseal tub to maintain freshness. Once open, best consumed within 7 days.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • This product may contain unpopped com kernels.

Name and address

  • Sephra Europe Ltd,
  • Sephra House,
  • Denburn Road,
  • Kirkcaldy,
  • Fife,
  • KY1 2BJ.

Return to

  • Sephra Europe Ltd,
  • Sephra House,
  • Denbum Road,
  • Kirkcaldy,
  • Fife,
  • KY1 2BJ.
  • www.sephrapopcorn.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1789 kJ
-427 kcal
Fat16.5g
Of which saturates1.43g
Carbohydrates52.74g
Of which sugars0.650g
Fibre14.410g
Protein9.690g
Sodium0.594g
Salt1.51g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING This product may contain unpopped com kernels.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here