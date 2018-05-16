Kingsmill 50/50 Multi-Seed 750G

- Energy446kJ 106kcal5%
Product Description
- Soft White Bread Made with 50% Wholemeal Wheat Flour (29% of the Baked Loaf) and Mixed Seeds and Grains
- Prefer No Bits..? Try Kingsmill 50/50 No Bits Multi-Seed
- 45% of your daily wholegrain in 2 slices*
- *based on US Dietary Guidelines of 48g of whole grain a day.
- A daily serving of 2 slices provides 1.2g Omega 3 (ALA) which is 60% of the Recommended Daily Intake (RDI). [This is equivalent to 1.7g Omega 3 (ALA) per 100g/85% RDI].
- A super tasty seeded loaf, baked with delicious sunflower, pumpkin and linseeds AND with the extra benefit of wholegrain from our 50/50 base.
- Made with 50% white flour and 50% wholemeal flour for hidden wholegrain. 45% of your daily whole grain in two slices. A source of fibre, protein and omega 3.
- Kingsmill…Loaf's Good
- ®"Kingsmill" and "50/50" are registered Trade Marks of ABF Grain Products Ltd.
- Please Recycle Me
- Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
- With Omega-3 from Seeds
- Baked with Yummy Seeds for a Satisfying Crunch
- Tasty Linseed, Sunflower Seeds & Pumpkin Seeds
- High in fibre
- Source of omega 3
- Source of protein
- 45% daily wholegrain in 2 slices
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher - SKA
- Pack size: 750G
- Source of Protein
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (29%) (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (29%), Water, Mixed Seeds and Grains (16%) (Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Millet, Kibbled Malted Oats, Malted Wheat Flakes, Pumpkin Seeds), Yeast, Wheat Protein, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Vinegar, Sustainable Soya Flour, Emulsifier: E472e, Preservative Calcium Propionate, Malted Barley Flour, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), With 32% Wholegrain (Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Millet, Kibbled Malted Oats, Malted Wheat Flakes, Malted Barley Flour)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients listed in bold.
Storage
For best before see bag closure. Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions life may be reduced.Suitable for Home Freezing: Want to save some for later? Check bag is sealed and then pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for 3 months. Did you know, you can also toast slices straight from the freezer?
Number of uses
This pack typically contains 20 slices (including crusts)
Name and address
- Allied Bakeries,
- Vanwall Road,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 4UF.
- Something to Tell Us?
- Tweet us @KingsmillCare or call our Customer Care team for free from anywhere in the UK on 0800 197 0110 (9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday). For I.E. call 1800 928 110. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- You'll Find Us Online at www.kingsmillbakery.co.uk
- Or Follow us on Facebook! @Kingsmill
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice
|% RI† Per Slice
|Energy
|1188 kJ / 283 kcal
|446 kJ / 106 kcal
|5%
|Fat
|8.3 g
|3.1 g
|4%
|of which: saturates
|1.0 g
|0.4 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|37.3 g
|14.0 g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|3.3 g
|1.2 g
|1%
|Fibre
|6.4 g
|2.4 g
|Protein
|11.5 g
|4.3 g
|9%
|Salt
|0.85 g
|0.32 g
|5%
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|†RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|This pack typically contains 20 slices (including crusts)
|-
|-
|-
