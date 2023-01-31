We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Brewdog Mallow Laser Quest Hazy Ipa 4 X 440Ml

5(1)Write a review
Brewdog Mallow Laser Quest Hazy Ipa 4 X 440Ml
£9.00
£5.11/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • Dear people of the world...
  • BrewDog is on a mission to... make earth great again because science says... if we don't deal with climate change now, it will be too late.
  • We are now carbon negative for every beer we make, we remove twice the CO2 that we emit.
  • Trees are nature's carbon killer, so we created... the lost forest by 2022, we will have planted one million trees.
  • Here's to you!
  • By drinking this beer you are having a positive impact on the planet.
  • Discover more...Brewdog.com/tomorow
  • Visit brewdog.com/tree to find out more about how we can all save the planet. One Beer at a Time.
  • Fiercely Defiant and Independent
  • United We Stand for Better Beer
  • Marshmallow & Pineapple Hazy IPA
  • Enjoyed Worldwide
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Yeast, Hops, Bread (Wheat, Barley)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

ABV

6.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store Cold.For Best Before See Side.

Produce of

Brewed & canned in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned by:
  • BrewDog Plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • BrewDog Plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Sweet and juicy

5 stars

Sweet, but not too sweet, and juicy, it's very refreshing, one of my favourites. You still get a flavoursome IPA but with a bit more sweetness.

