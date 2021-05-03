Tesco Baking Feta 150G
- Energy497kJ 120kcal6%
- Fat10.3g15%
- Saturates5.4g27%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 994kJ / 240kcal
Product Description
- Feta full fat soft cheese in a red pepper, partially reconstituted sundried tomato, herb and smoked paprika marinade.
- Sharing Plates Crumbly feta topped with a smoky tomato and roasted red pepper crush
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (66%), Red Pepper, Partially Reconstituted Sundried Tomato (5%) [Tomato, Water, Salt, White Wine Vinegar], Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic, Semi Dried Tomato, Oregano, Cornflour, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Rosemary, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 18-20 mins. Remove film lid and label completely. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (50g)
|Energy
|994kJ / 240kcal
|497kJ / 120kcal
|Fat
|20.5g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|10.8g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|10.7g
|5.4g
|Salt
|2.5g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
