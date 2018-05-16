Gu Milk Chocolate Mousse With Caramelised Biscuit 2X70g

Product Description
- GU M/CHOC MSSE WITH CARAMLISD BISC 2X70G
- All our iconic Gü packaging is fully recyclable, although we know most of you love to keep the ramekins and re-use them at home! Share your Gü ramekin re-use creations with us on Instagram @gupuds or on our website at www.gupuds.com
- Gü Milk Chocolate Mousse with Caramelised Biscuit Desserts: Two layers of luxury - discover a perfect texture pairing. A rich, sticky milk chocolate mousse made with our Chef Fred's French recipe, sitting on a delicious caramelised biscuit layer.
- At Gü, we've perfected the art of the perfect dessert. Our patisserie chefs craft all our desserts, so you get intense flavour in every spoonful, with each dessert featuring our iconic layers.
- We've been creating restaurant quality, wickedly indulgent desserts since 2003. Our indulgent desserts range features Cheesecakes, Hot Desserts, Mousse, Free From Desserts, Light Low Calorie Desserts and Bakery Inspirations.
- If you're ever wondering if a Gü Milk Chocolate Mousse with Caramelised Biscuit is acceptable at 11 am, just know that somewhere, somebody is tucking into a Gü every single second...
- We're not afraid to lead the way. We never have been. As the original desserts pioneers we'll keep taking indulgence to the next level. So why not try our chocolatey mousses? Choose from our Dark Chocolate Mousse with Salted Caramel, Milk Chocolate Mousse with Chocolate Ganache, Dark Chocolate Mousse with Chocolate Ganache and Milk Chocolate Mousse with Caramelised Biscuit.
- Gü is a registered trademark of Noble Desserts Holdings Limited.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (26%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Caramelised Biscuit (22%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Shortening (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Cinnamon), Pasteurised Egg White, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Dark Chocolate (6%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Whole Milk, Demerara Sugar, Salted Butter (Butter (Milk), Salt), Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts. Allergens: see ingredients list in bold
Storage
Keep me chilled, 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Eat me cold.
Warnings
- Handle glass ramekin with care.
Name and address
- Gü,
- Shepherds Building,
- London,
- W14 0DA.
Return to
- For more information, or to get in touch swing by www.gupuds.com
Net Contents
2 x 70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per 70g ramekin:
|Energy:
|1674 kJ, 401 kcal
|1172 kJ, 281 kcal
|Fat (g):
|24
|16
|of which saturates (g):
|14
|10
|Carbohydrate (g):
|40
|28
|of which sugars (g):
|28
|20
|Fibre (g):
|1.1
|0.7
|Protein (g):
|6.5
|4.5
|Salt (g):
|0.44
|0.31
Safety information
Handle glass ramekin with care.
