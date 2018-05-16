The City Kitchen Chicken Pho Bowl 380g

- Energy1162kJ 275kcal14%
- Warming Roast chicken with flat rice noodles, pak choi and bean sprouts in a broth made with aromatic lemongrass and warming spices
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Rice Flour], Chicken Breast (13%), Water, Bean Sprouts, Pak Choi, Coriander, Lime Wedge, Ginger Purée, Anchovy (Fish), Chicken Extract, Garlic Purée, Birds Eye Red Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Sugar, Lemongrass, Salt, Dextrose, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Carrot, Leek, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Chilli Flakes, Cardamom Powder, Szechuan Pepper, Star Anise, Red Chilli Purée, Parsley, Garlic, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heating up:
Remove outer sleeve, film lid and lime wedge.
Add approx. 280ml of warm water. For a punchier flavour you can add less water.
Place bowl in a microwave on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W)/ 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stir before serving – careful, the bowl will be hot.
Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (380g)
|Energy
|306kJ / 72kcal
|1162kJ / 275kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|11.3g
|42.9g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.9g
|Protein
|4.6g
|17.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
