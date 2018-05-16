We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The City Kitchen Chicken Pho Bowl 380g

The City Kitchen Chicken Pho Bowl 380g
£ 3.50
£9.22/kg
  • Energy1162kJ 275kcal
  • Fat3.2g
  • Saturates1.0g
  • Sugars1.4g
  • Salt1.4g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 306kJ / 72kcal

  Warming Roast chicken with flat rice noodles, pak choi and bean sprouts in a broth made with aromatic lemongrass and warming spices
  Pack size: 380G

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Rice Flour], Chicken Breast (13%), Water, Bean Sprouts, Pak Choi, Coriander, Lime Wedge, Ginger Purée, Anchovy (Fish), Chicken Extract, Garlic Purée, Birds Eye Red Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Sugar, Lemongrass, Salt, Dextrose, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Carrot, Leek, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Chilli Flakes, Cardamom Powder, Szechuan Pepper, Star Anise, Red Chilli Purée, Parsley, Garlic, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

  For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Instructions: Heating up:
Remove outer sleeve, film lid and lime wedge.
Add approx. 280ml of warm water. For a punchier flavour you can add less water.
Place bowl in a microwave on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W)/ 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stir before serving – careful, the bowl will be hot.
Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.

Made using Thai chicken.

1 Servings

  Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

380g e

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (380g)
Energy306kJ / 72kcal1162kJ / 275kcal
Fat0.9g3.2g
Saturates0.3g1.0g
Carbohydrate11.3g42.9g
Sugars0.4g1.4g
Fibre0.5g1.9g
Protein4.6g17.6g
Salt0.4g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

