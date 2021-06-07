Jamie Oliver Wild Mushroom Tagliatelle 290G
Product Description
- Free-Range Egg Pasta with a Mushroom Sauce, Cheese and Crushed Walnuts
- For more cooking inspiration, visit jamieoliver.com. To find out more about Jamie Oliver's fresh Italian range, visit chefbrand.co.uk
- Jamie's creamy wild mushroom sauce, with thyme, garlic & a dash of white wine, teamed with fresh free-range egg pasta, grated cheese & crushed walnuts
- "My pasta kits will give you a quick, flavour-packed meal when you don't have time to cook from scratch. On the table in five minutes flat for a quick lunch or delicious dinner, you'll only need one pan, too, meaning less washing up - winner! Wild mushrooms bring wonderful depth of flavour to this dish, and crushed walnuts give that extra crunch. So good!"
- Jamie O
- Hero ingredients
- Crushed walnuts
- Grated cheese
- Wild mushrooms sauce
- Free-range egg pasta
- Pasta and cheese sachets are packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 1 of your 5-a-day
- Cooks in 5 minutes in 1 pan
- Everything you need for a delicious meal for one!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 290G
Information
Ingredients
Tagliatelle (52%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Free-Range Eggs, Water), Mushrooms (22%), Water, Grated Hard Cheese (3%) (Milk) (contains Egg Lysozyme), Walnuts (3%), White Wine (3%) (Sulphites), Double Cream (Milk), Onion, Button Mushrooms, Cornflour, Salted Butter (Milk), Oyster Mushrooms, Rapeseed Oil, Shiitake Mushrooms, Mushroom Juice Concentrate, Nameko Mushrooms, Salt, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Parsley, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Mustard Husk, Thyme, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Pimento, Spirit Vinegar, Yellow Mustard Flour, Brown Mustard Flour, Sugar
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya, Peanuts, Other Nuts & Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use-by date, see front of pack. Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Preparation and Usage
- 5 minutes - 1 pan - 4 easy steps
- Before you start, place a non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat with 500ml of boiling kettle water and a pinch of sea salt.
- 1. Simmer
- Simmer the pasta for 3 minutes, or until tender, then drain away the excess water and reduce the heat to low.
- 2. Stir
- Stir in the sauce and cook for 1 minute, or until the sauce is piping hot.
- 3. Add
- Add the grated cheese and stir for 30 seconds, loosening with splashes of water to the perfect consistency.
- 4. Serve
- Serve the pasta sprinkled with the breadcrumbs. Finish with a few basil leaves, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of black pepper, if you like.
- Serving Suggestion
- Give it a veg boost! Trim a bunch of asparagus and cut into 5cm pieces, add to the boiling water along with the pasta, and continue with the cooking instructions. Or serve the pasta with a crisp mixed salad and a lemony olive oil dressing.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- CAUTION: walnuts may contain shell fragments.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Chef Brand Ltd,
- GB - 22 Bessemer Park,
- Milkwood Rd,
- London,
- SE24 0HG.
Return to
- Contact us at customerservice@chefbrand.co.uk
Net Contents
290g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pack cooked as per instructions (approx. 385g)
|RI for an average adult
|Energy
|614kJ/
|2363kJ/
|8400kJ/
|-
|146kcal
|561
|2000kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|16.2g
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|1.3g
|5.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|21.1g
|81.2g
|(of which sugars)
|0.8g
|3.1g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.6g
|Protein
|5.3g
|20.4g
|Salt
|0.27g
|1.04g
|6g
Safety information
CAUTION: walnuts may contain shell fragments.
