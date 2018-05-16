We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Double Decker Multipack 4X43.7G

image 1 of Cadbury Double Decker Multipack 4X43.7G
£ 0.98
£0.56/100g

New

Each 43.7 g contains
  • Energy837kJ 199kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars24g
    27%
  • Salt0.09g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1916 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with smooth, chewy nougat (41 %) and crisp, crunchy cereal (9 %) filling.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • To improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our environment
  • By eating Cadbury, you've been helping to fight deforestation
  • Thanks to cocoa life we are helping plantations to protect the forests around them
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • 199 Calories per Bar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 174.8G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, Soya Lecithins), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agent (E170), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (E503), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1x bar = 1 Portion. 4 portions per pack. 4 x 43.7 g bars

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 43.7g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (43.7 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy1916 kJ837 kJ8400 kJ /
-456 kcal199 kcal2000 kcal
Fat17 g7.2 g70 g
of which Saturates8.6 g3.8 g20 g
Carbohydrate72 g31 g260 g
of which Sugars55 g24 g90 g
Fibre1.6 g0.7 g-
Protein3.7 g1.6 g50 g
Salt0.20 g0.09 g6 g
*% Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
